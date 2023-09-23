Long Island bracing for flooding as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves north

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Long Island is bracing for flooding Saturday as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves north after making landfall in North Carolina.

The Long Beach Boardwalk was mostly empty Saturday morning and the surf intensified as the huge storm got nearer.

The First Alert Weather team is predicting wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph and rainfall averaging 2 to 4 inches on Long Island. The main concerns are high surf, dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding and beach erosion.

"I survived Sandy, but I'm old enough that I survived Hurricane Donna. That was in 1960 I believe, I lived in the west end. And that came up, flooded everything. The booths to buy the beach tickets floated in from the ocean into the bay. I don't know how it was up here, but the west end was totally underwater," a longtime Long Beach resident said.

Local and state emergency response crews are ready in the Town of Hempstead, where the storm response team is prepared to clear storm drains and remove downed trees blocking roadways.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is expected to provide an update on the storm at around 11 a.m.

