Trevor Bickford, accused of attacking NYPD officers with machete on New Year's Eve, pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Trevor Bickford pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault charges
NEW YORK -- The man accused of attacking NYPD officers with a machete on New Year's Eve pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in a new state indictment.

Authorities say Trevor Bickford began studying radical Islamic theology last summer.

They say he decided to wage jihad against government officials that he believed to be anti-Muslim.

READ MORE: Criminal complaint: NYPD machete attack suspect wanted to kill an officer in uniform

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, he allegedly targeted a uniformed police officer because he was a man in uniform with a weapon.

Three officers were hurt in the attack.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 8:26 PM

