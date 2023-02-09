Trevor Bickford, accused of attacking NYPD officers with machete on New Year's Eve, pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault charges
NEW YORK -- The man accused of attacking NYPD officers with a machete on New Year's Eve pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in a new state indictment.
Authorities say Trevor Bickford began studying radical Islamic theology last summer.
They say he decided to wage jihad against government officials that he believed to be anti-Muslim.
According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, he allegedly targeted a uniformed police officer because he was a man in uniform with a weapon.
Three officers were hurt in the attack.
