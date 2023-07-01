16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of 17-year-old Trequan Wingfield in Washington Heights
NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder after the shooting death of Trequan Wingfield, 17, in Washington Heights.
Wingfield was shot to death near a NYCHA building on Frederick Douglas Boulevard on June 28.
Police did not release the suspect's name.
Investigators did not say what led to the shooting.
