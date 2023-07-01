Watch CBS News
16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of 17-year-old Trequan Wingfield in Washington Heights

16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of teen in Washington Heights
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of teen in Washington Heights

NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder after the shooting death of Trequan Wingfield, 17, in Washington Heights

Wingfield was shot to death near a NYCHA building on Frederick Douglas Boulevard on June 28. 

Police did not release the suspect's name. 

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting. 

First published on July 1, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

