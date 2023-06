17-year-old dies after shooting in Washington Heights

NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot and killed in Washington Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was shot at around 4 p.m. near a NYCHA building on Frederick Douglas Boulevard.

He died at the scene.

Police are still looking for the shooter.