23-year-old Khalil Glanton stabbed to death at high school basketball game in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a high school basketball game in Trenton.

It happened Thursday night.

Police say 23-year-old Khalil Glanton was stabbed several times after a fight broke out during a tournament.

Glanton was a Trenton-Central High School alum who graduated in 2019.

Police say no current students were involved.

It's not clear what led up to the fight.