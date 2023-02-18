Watch CBS News
Local News

23-year-old Khalil Glanton stabbed to death at high school basketball game in Trenton

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police investigating deadly stabbing at high school basketball game
Police investigating deadly stabbing at high school basketball game 00:24

TRENTON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a high school basketball game in Trenton.

It happened Thursday night.

Police say 23-year-old Khalil Glanton was stabbed several times after a fight broke out during a tournament.

Glanton was a Trenton-Central High School alum who graduated in 2019.

Police say no current students were involved.

It's not clear what led up to the fight.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.