23-year-old Khalil Glanton stabbed to death at high school basketball game in Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a high school basketball game in Trenton.
It happened Thursday night.
Police say 23-year-old Khalil Glanton was stabbed several times after a fight broke out during a tournament.
Glanton was a Trenton-Central High School alum who graduated in 2019.
Police say no current students were involved.
It's not clear what led up to the fight.
