Track of Hurricane Lee has preparations being made on Long Island

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. - Hurricane Lee, churning out in the Atlantic Ocean, is a reminder that hurricane season is not quite over yet.

Right now, Hurricane Lee's path is not projected to make landfall in our area, but could cause beach erosion to our shoreline.

Pre-storm preparedness took to the skies above Town of Southampton beaches Tuesday.

"We're doing a survey of our southern coastal beach line," Southampton Town Officer Donald Downs said as he piloted the drone.

For over three hours, Downs and Officer James Cavanagh used drones to scan more than 30 miles of sand and capture before-the-storm images. After Lee passes, they'll do the same.

"Analyze damage to the beaches and erosion," Cavanagh said.

Hurricane Lee's cone of uncertainty

As of Wednesday, high surf, deadly rip currents and beach erosion remain the dominant threats to the Tri-State Area from Hurricane Lee. But, a track shift could still happen, and that is why Emergency Manager Ryan Murphy says the town continuously monitors Lee's progress.

"Even if it's not a direct hit, are we going to experience tropical storm force winds," Murphy said.

Murphy said now is the perfect time to do what the town is doing: Assess your pre-storm conditions. Take pictures of your property, inside and out.

"Being able to document what your property looked like pre-storm versus post-storm is really helpful if you have to put in an insurance claim," Murphy said.

"Ben Franklin said if you fail to plan, you have planned to fail," South Country Ambulance Company Chief of Department Gregory Miglino, Jr. said.

Storm preparations

The number one person who can prevent the need for rescue is you, Miglino said.

"Do you have a go bag ready?" Suffolk County Legislator Dominick Thorne said.

It should include: Water, food, medication, cellphone with charger, back up batteries, flashlight, first aid kit, and whistle.

"Make sure you are protecting your documents," New York City Office of Emergency Commissioner Zach Iscol said. "Something like a zip lock bag is a great invention for passports, birth certificates."

The cone of uncertainty remains far from the city, but that's no reason to not to stay on top of the situation, Iscol said.

"We're watching the forecast very, very closely," Iscol added.

Iscol's guidance for New Yorkers:

"Number one, know their zone," he said. "Sign up for Notify NYC."