Tony Bennett's local ties celebrated across New York City

NEW YORK - Friends and fans of Tony Bennett are paying tribute to the singer across New York City.

Bennett had local ties, and made an everlasting impact.

Bennett and New York are lovingly and forever entwined, from the very start of his life, 96 years through to the end.

"And he was just elegant, and I think every age group loved him," Midtown resident Frank Dwyer said.

"He used to come into Sarabeth's to get breakfast once in a while. Always friendly, said hello, seemed cool," Grand Concourse resident Dave Waters said. "God bless him. He lived a long and beautiful life."

You can see his image and name and hear his unmistakable voice all across this city he adored.

Today we mourn the passing of legendary New York singer, Tony Bennett. Tony was an incredible friend to the Park, where he loved painting wildlife and foliage scenes later in his life.



📷 centralparkbench via Instagram pic.twitter.com/VtnPOsvBY5 — Central Park (@CentralParkNYC) July 21, 2023

In Central Park, fans visited a park bench dedicated to the legend. The bench bears his name, not far from where he lived on Central Park South.

"He believed himself to be a poet, a communicator," longtime friend Frank Porcu said.

Porcu is a sculptor who spent almost two decades as a friend and artistic collaborator with Bennett. They visited museums together and worked side by side in art studios. Bennett sat for Porcu for a sculpture.

They often talked about the joys of having lives full of art which, for Bennett, included painting under his real name Benedetto.

"I miss those conversations. Tony the philosopher, I have to say," Porcu said. "That's what he was trying to do - tell everyone hey, there's something greater than all of us, and we're all connected.

"When I get just a little tired of singing, I paint. And when I get tired of painting, I sing," Bennett said.

"I'm just so unbelievably grateful that I was able to share in that spirit," Porcu said.

When Bennett retired from live performances in 2021, he went out on a high in his hometown, sharing the stage for a series of performances with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall.

Tony Bennett said he never worked a day in his life because he loved what he was doing.

Generations of art lovers responded with deep gratitude that he shared his many talents, so tirelessly and so generously.