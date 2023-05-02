Tony Awards: "Some Like It Hot" tops with 13 nominations; Wendell Pierce named for "Death of a Salesman"

"Some Like It Hot" tops list of Tony Award nominations

"Some Like It Hot" tops list of Tony Award nominations

"Some Like It Hot" tops list of Tony Award nominations

NEW YORK -- It's a big day for Broadway, as the nominations for the 76th annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

There are so many great shows and performers to root for, including actors who are household names, and stars-in-the-making who are not only celebrating Broadway debuts but now have Tony nominations to boot.

The musical "Some Like It Hot" is the most Tony-nominated show of the season with 13, including Best Musical.

Myles Frost and Lea Michele announced that and five other categories on CBS Mornings.

Nominees for Best Play

"Ain't No Mo'"

"Between Riverside and Crazy"

"Cost of Living"

"Fat Ham"

"Leopoldstadt"



Best Revival of a Musical

"Into the Woods"

"Camelot"

"Parade"

"Sweeney Todd"

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle for "Some Like It Hot"

J. Harrison G for "Some Like It Hot"

Josh Groban for "Sweeney Todd"

Brian d'Arcy James for "Into the Woods"

Ben Platt for "Parade"

Colton Ryan for "New York, New York"

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford for "Sweeney Todd"

Sara Bareilles for "Into the Woods"

Victoria Carl for "Kimberly Akimbo"

Lorna Courtney for "& Juliet"

Micaela Diamond for "Parade"

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain for "A Dolls House"

Jodie Comer for "Prima Facey"

Jessica Hecht for "Summer 1976"

Audra McDonald for "Ohio State Murders"

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for "Top Dog Underdog"

Corey Hawkins for "Top Dog Underdog"

Sean Hayes for "Goodnight Oscar"

Stephen McKinley Henderson for "Between Riverside and Crazy"

Wendell Pierce for "Death of a Salesman"

CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke with Wendell Pierce right after the nominations were announced. He said he couldn't wait to share the news with his father.

"When I get off this interview, I will be calling him, and that itself is one of the great blessings of a morning like this," he said, getting teary-eyed.

The nominees are busy calling their family and friends, and some have tonight's performances to prepare for.

CLICK HERE for a full list of categories and nominees.