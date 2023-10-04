77th Annual Tony Awards to be held at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater
NEW YORK -- The Tony Awards are moving to a new location.
A celebration of Broadway's best will take place next year at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.
This year's show was held at the United Palace theater in Washington Heights and featured performances from Tony-nominated musicals.
The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS2 on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
