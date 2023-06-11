Best of Broadway takes the spotlight for 76th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK -- The best of the Broadway season takes the spotlight Sunday night for the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

Nominees include movie legends, TV stars and newcomers who left quite an impression on audiences.

Glamour, representation and pure adrenaline hit Washington Heights like a big wave as the Tony Awards were held at the United Palace theater for the very first time.

Related story: United Palace gets ready for its moment in the spotlight as the Tony Awards move to Washington Heights

"I'm so excited ... and I'm so grateful that it's up here," Washington Heights resident Laura Madera said.

"It's the most exciting thing to happen to the Heights in a long time," Washington Heights resident Dana Mooney said.

"This is just amazing. We hear the music all over the place. You see all these celebrities. It's really, it brings tears to my eyes. It's just an amazing experience," Washington Heights resident Juan Herrera said.

In the weeks leading up to this celebration of Broadway's best, the Tonys made headlines for the big win for the venue, United Palace, built in 1930.

"We're so thrilled that the rest of New York City and the world now knows about United Palace and our neighborhood, Washington Heights," Washington Heights resident Melissa Moschitto said.

The Writers Guild of America strike put a question mark over the occasion. The union wanted to waiver, which it did not get, but when the WGA agreed not to picket outside, all nominees got a green to accept awards and give speeches -- and don't be surprised if some mention the strike.

"Some Like It Hot" is the most nominated show of the night with 13. Also in the Best Musical category are "& Juliet," "Kimberly Akimbo," "New York, New York" and "Shucked."

The nominees for Best Revival of a Musical are "Parade," "Into the Woods," "Lerner and Lowe's Camelot" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

In the Best Play category are "Ain't No Mo'," "Between Riverside and Crazy," "Cost of Living," "Fat Ham" and "Leopoldstadt."

The acting nominees include some of the biggest celebrities on the planet -- faces you are sure to recognize. Some will take home Tonys, but keep an eye out for some thrilling newcomers, first-time nominees getting their big break and maybe big career boosts.

These are Tonys with a new twist in a new place, and the excitement is already palpable.

Watch the Tony Awards live on CBS2 at 8 p.m.