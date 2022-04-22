Tony Awards delay nominations, extend season eligibility

NEW YORK -- Broadway fans will have to wait one week longer for this year's Tony Award nominations.

The Tony Awards announced Friday that they are pushing back the nominations announcement from May 2 to May 9. The eligibility cutoff date for the 2021-22 season will also be pushed back to May 4.

In a statement, Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing said:

"Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks, and in an effort to allow nominators to see Tony eligible shows, we have decided to extend the deadline for eligibility requirements. Therefore, the Tony Nominations will now take place on Monday, May 9th."

Over the past several weeks, multiple Broadway shows have had to cancel performances due to breakthrough COVID cases.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12. You can watch the ceremony live on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m.