Arrest made in connection to Tompkins Square Park shootings, sources say

NEW YORK -- Police sources say an arrest has been made in a pair of recent shootings in Tompkins Square Park.

According to sources, Waldemar Alverio was arrested Tuesday.

On the afternoon of March 16, police say two people were wounded by gunfire near the playground. Police now say the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

According to initial reports, the two victims -- a man believed to be in his late 20s and a 53-year-old woman -- were innocent bystanders. Both were last reported to be in stable condition.

Days later, on March 21, shots were fired again around midday, but police say no one was hit.

Police sources say Alverio has been charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment in connection to both incidents.