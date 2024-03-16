Search on for gunman following double-shooting in Manhattan park

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a gunman opened fire in crowded Tompkins Square Park in broad daylight on Saturday.

Two people, who police said were innocent bystanders, were injured. It happened somewhere in the park close to benches and playground.

The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. CBS New York was told the gunman was being harassed by a number of people when he pulled out a gun and started firing.

Police said five shots rang out. A man between 26 and 30 years old was hit in the buttocks and a 53-year-old woman was shot in the hip. Both victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect took off towards East 9th Street and First Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

"It's bad, obviously, and I feel like at a certain level you're a little numb to it because it feels like these things happen a lot more often than they used to, especially with what happened on the train a few days ago. A lot of people were out and could have gotten hurt. I don't know what the solution is, but I think something has to happen," Brooklyn resident Jeff Nelson said.

The investigation is ongoing.