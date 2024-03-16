Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for gunman following double-shooting in Manhattan park

By Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

Gunman opens fire in crowded Tompkins Square Park in broad daylight, NYPD says
Gunman opens fire in crowded Tompkins Square Park in broad daylight, NYPD says 01:27

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a gunman opened fire in crowded Tompkins Square Park in broad daylight on Saturday.

Two people, who police said were innocent bystanders, were injured. It happened somewhere in the park close to benches and playground.

The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. CBS New York was told the gunman was being harassed by a number of people when he pulled out a gun and started firing.

Police said five shots rang out. A man between 26 and 30 years old was hit in the buttocks and a 53-year-old woman was shot in the hip. Both victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect took off towards East 9th Street and First Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

"It's bad, obviously, and I feel like at a certain level you're a little numb to it because it feels like these things happen a lot more often than they used to, especially with what happened on the train a few days ago. A lot of people were out and could have gotten hurt. I don't know what the solution is, but I think something has to happen," Brooklyn resident Jeff Nelson said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Alecia Reid
alecia-reid-big-2022.png

Alecia Reid is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated reporter for CBS New York. She is a sustainability & social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 6:47 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.