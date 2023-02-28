Tom Sizemore's family told there's "no further hope" after brain aneurysm leaves actor in critical condition, manager says

Actor Tom Sizemore in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm Actor Tom Sizemore in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm 00:24

Doctors have said there is "no further hope" that actor actor Tom Sizemore will recover after a brain aneurysm last week left him in critical condition, according to an update from his manager.

Sizemore had suddenly collapsed at home early last Saturday in Los Angeles, at around 2 a.m., according to the Associated Press. When he arrived at the hospital, doctors found that he had suffered from a brain aneurysm "that occurred as a result of a stroke," his manager Charles Lago said, telling the AP that at the time, it was "a wait and see situation."

In an update provided late Monday, Lago said that doctors have told Sizemore's family "that there is no further hope." They also recommended that they make an "end of life decision," he said.

"The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," Lago said. "We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."

Brain aneurysms occur when a blood vessel within the organ bulges and can suddenly leak or rupture, causing blood to be released into the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. Such medical situations can be life-threatening and require "prompt medical treatment," the organization said.

The 61-year-old actor, known for his roles as Sgt. Horvath in "Saving Private Ryan" and McKnight in "Black Hawk Down," has since been in "critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care," his manager said.