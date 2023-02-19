Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Actor Tom Sizemore in critical condition due to brain aneurysm

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Actor Tom Sizemore was hospitalized in an intensive care unit Sunday, his manager confirmed to CBS News. 

Celebrity website TMZ.com was the first to report that Sizemore had suffered a brain aneurysm while at home overnight. 

Sizemore's manager, Charles Lago, told TMZ that the actor was unconscious when found and taken to the hospital. 

Lago confirmed to CBS News that Sizemore was in critical condition. No further details were immediately available. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

First published on February 19, 2023 / 8:36 AM

