Tom Brady on joining Jets after Aaron Rodgers injury: "No, no, no"

BOSTON – With Aaron Rodgers likely out for the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles on the first drive of his New York Jets career, many in the football world started speculating that the team should turn its attention to 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

That speculation didn't last very long.

During his weekly podcast "Let's Go," co-host Jim Gray asked Brady if the Jets had called and if he would consider playing for the Jets.

"No, no, no," Brady muttered before Gray even finished the question. "Next question. You already know. I love being with guys on Mondays and I love to see what we've got going."

Brady was honored by the team during New England's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and told the crowd at halftime he is "a Patriot for life."

Though Zach Wilson earned an overtime win after taking over for Rodgers in Week 1, he struggled in his first start of the season against the Cowboys. The Patriots take on Wilson and the Jets on Sunday in the Meadowlands.