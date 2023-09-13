Tom Brady will not be coming out of retirement to play for the Jets

FOXBORO -- Fear not, Patriots fans. Tom Brady will not be unretiring to join the Jets this season.

There was a 0.0001 percent chance of that happening anyways, but now those wild dreams of Jets fans and the New York media can officially be put to bed. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday morning that the Jets are not going to reach out to Brady about a potential return to football, and that Brady has made it clear that he is done playing football.

You can mark one name off the Jets’ list of potential QBs: Tom Brady. I’m told the team will not be inquiring with Brady about any interest in a return to football. Brady has also made clear to people close to him, he’s done playing football. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 13, 2023

So for everyone hoping that the 46-year-old Brady would take over for the injured Aaron Rodgers, who was lost for the season after suffering a torn Achilles just four snaps into his Jets career, it's time to move on.

Brady certainly seems to be happily retired, and it would have been really awkward had he come out of retirement -- again -- to join New England's AFC East rival after professing he was a "Patriot for life" at Sunday's ceremony honoring him at Gillette Stadium.

The Jets will likely add a veteran quarterback at some point in the near future, but it will be Zach Wilson's team once again in 2023.