Today marks 2 years since George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis Police

NEW YORK -- Today marks two years since George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer.
Floyd's death sparked weeks of protests and calls for police reforms across the country.
President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order that will reportedly include policy changes on the use of force for local police departments.
Locally, a rally is also scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in Union Square.
