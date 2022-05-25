Exclusive: Mayor Eric Adams says police reforms remain a work in progress 2 years after George Floyd's murder

NEW YORK -- Two years after the murder of George Floyd and the racial justice demonstrations in New York and across the nation to protest police brutality, the NYPD has taken steps to weed out bad apples and to change the culture of the NYPD.

But Mayor Eric Adams, a victim of police brutality himself, tells CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer in an exclusive interview that it is a work in progress.

Adams marked the two-year anniversary of the death of Floyd by meeting with members of his family to outline the steps he has taken to reform the NYPD and change the perception that it is an agency that condones brutal police tactics.

"They're understanding what I'm doing, how we're working with the CCRB, the Civilian Complaint Review Board. They believe we're moving in the right direction. They're going to come up with some of their own recommendations," Adams said.

Step one is weeding out bad cops.

Adams says that since he took office on Jan. 1:

29 cops were forced out, or resigned or retired with disciplinary charges pending

116 have received formal discipline

An unspecified number have been disciplined by their precinct commanders

But that's just the beginning.

"We're looking at the flow chart about how long it takes to remove someone who has violated their oath of office," Adams said. "We want to shorten the time period. Also we believe it takes far too long to carry it out."

NYPD officials are also checking the body-worn cameras cops wear.

"We're reviewing video footage. We're making sure if an officer is doing something incorrect, we right away rectify that behavior. And at the same time, if it's something that is done that breaks the law or is not suitable to be a police officer, we are bringing them up on internal departmental changes and having them removed. It's one of the most important tools we have."

When Adams was Brooklyn borough president, he joined the George Floyd protesters. For him it was personal, because as a teenager he was the victim of police brutality by cops of the 103rd precinct in Jamaica.

"[The protests] brought back old memories. As a young man that was assaulted by police officers, watching what happened to George Floyd saying 'I can't breathe,' brought back my screams saying please stop," Adams said.

The mayor told Kramer he marched because of his love for a profession that protects people and his desire to get rid of those that who could destroy a profession that he loves.