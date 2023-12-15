Excessive speed a factor in crash that killed Scarsdale attorneys Toby and Brooke Cohen, police report says

SCARSDALE, N.Y. -- A police report answers a key question, but leaves many others, in the Thanksgiving Day deaths of a couple from Scarsdale.

Attorneys Toby and Brooke Cohen were killed and their children were critically hurt when their SUV slammed into a tree in Bristol, Connecticut.

Three weeks after the crash, faded flowers mark the spot where the family's vehicle hit a sign and slammed into a tree. The children suffered terrible injuries and were rushed to a Hartford hospital.

The SUV left the road where it curves slightly and the speed limit is 30 mph. The preliminary accident report says excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

"There's only really one thing that causes this level of devastation in a safe vehicle, and that's simply speed," said Drew Caprood, a forensic scientist trained in accident reconstruction.

Caprood said the SUV involved has a 5-star crash safety rating. The vehicle suffered tremendous damage, but the onboard damage recorder may help determine exact speed and other factors.

"It might have recorded his driving behavior beforehand, if it was just speed or if he was driving erratically," said Caprood.

The preliminary report has code "99" in several boxes, indicating it is "unknown" if Toby Cohen was distracted, physically or emotionally impaired, or fatigued.

The preliminary report also said multiple airbags deployed and everyone inside was using seat belts or child safety restrains.

Bristol Police said the investigation continues and a final report may answer some of the remaining questions.

Speakers at the funeral on Nov. 28 described the couple as loving, responsible and devoted parents.

A GoFundMe campaign raised at least $400,000 to assist their children. Organizers promised they will be "in the constant love and care of Brooke and Toby's families."