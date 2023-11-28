Beloved Scarsdale, N.Y. attorneys killed in Thanksgiving car crash in Bristol, Conn.

SCARSDALE, N.Y. -- There is heartbreak across the Tri-State Area after the tragic deaths of two attorneys.

The married couple had ties to New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. They died on Thanksgiving in a crash that critically injured their three children.

In the Westchester County town of Scarsdale, renovations were underway to turn a house into a dream home for the family of five. That is, until a nightmare accident claimed the lives of Toby and Brooke Cohen.

"It sounded like an explosion almost, and then we heard the sirens and saw the lights. We walked over there and it was just a tragic scene," said Paul Nanos of Bristol, Connecticut.

Nanos lives the scene of the crash that killed the Cohens and critically injured their children -- two young boys and a girl.

"Just to think of those three kids growing up without parents is horrible," Nanos said.

Bristol police said the Cohen's car swerved off the road and crashed into the woods. For some reason, neither adult had identification in their possession.

The investigation into the crash continues.

On Tuesday in Livingston, New Jersey, family and friends attended a heartbreaking funeral service.

The husband and wife remembered as bright lights who radiated love. One speaker said that love will be forever directed to the children who lost their mom and dad.

Brooke Cohen worked for many years for Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, who said in a statement she "fought for justice with positivity and resilience."

Toby Cohen, who worked for Red Apple Group, a conglomerate owned by John Catsimatidis, was remembered as a "fiercely committed son, brother, husband and father."

The accident broke many hearts and impacted many lives. During Tuesday's service, Brooke Cohen's brother said she had agreed at Thanksgiving dinner to be a bridesmaid at his upcoming wedding, and the children were to serve as ring bearers and flower girl.