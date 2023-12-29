Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: New York City officials detail New Year's Eve in Times Square security plan

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- New York City officials are warning people to be on high alert this weekend, with about 1 million revelers set to celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square on Sunday. 

A law enforcement bulletin obtained by CBS News warned of a likely "heightened threat of violence" through the holidays, particularly at large gatherings, by lone actors. 

There have been nearly 500 protests in the city since the Israel-Hamas war started in October, adding a level to safety concerns this year. 

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials will provide a briefing on New Year's Eve safety precautions at 2 p.m. Friday. You can stream the news conference live on CBS News New York in the player above. 

First published on December 29, 2023 / 1:43 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.