Watch Live: New York City officials detail New Year's Eve in Times Square security plan

NEW YORK -- New York City officials are warning people to be on high alert this weekend, with about 1 million revelers set to celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square on Sunday.

A law enforcement bulletin obtained by CBS News warned of a likely "heightened threat of violence" through the holidays, particularly at large gatherings, by lone actors.

There have been nearly 500 protests in the city since the Israel-Hamas war started in October, adding a level to safety concerns this year.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials will provide a briefing on New Year's Eve safety precautions at 2 p.m. Friday. You can stream the news conference live on CBS News New York in the player above.