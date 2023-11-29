Arrests made, fights break out at pro-Palestinian demonstration near Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

NEW YORK -- Several arrests were made and fights broke out at a pro-Palestinian demonstration near Rockefeller Center on Wednesday.

This all happened as hundreds gathered to watch the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

Demonstrators began gathering on Sixth Avenue between West 47th and 49th streets around 6 p.m.

CBS New York's Ali Bauman witnessed multiple fights breaking out, including one involving a man carrying a sign with a swastika on it and clashes between protesters and police officers.

Many demonstrators were carrying Palestinian flags and chants of "free Palestine" were heard.

At one point, demonstrators and police officers were seen running down Sixth Avenue.

Around 8 p.m., the crowd began to make their way south on Sixth Avenue with police following closing behind.

Police have been trying to keep the crowds contained with barricades, but demonstrators broke past them.

The exact number of arrests is unknown at this time.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.