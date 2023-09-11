Jets fans amped up for first game of Aaron Rodgers era that counts; "It's so on!"

Jets fans fired up like never before for season opener vs. Bills

Jets fans fired up like never before for season opener vs. Bills

Jets fans fired up like never before for season opener vs. Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- An offseason of extreme optimism is about to center stage for the Jets on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. A team that has been hyped to do great things this season will look to pass its first test when it takes on the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills.

The Jets were the first team to start training camp and the last to play in Week 1 of the regular season. It was a preseason filled with belief. They have talked about the Super Bowl, and for the first time in years that goal seems attainable.

A transformative offseason have fans ready to get started.

"This is the best I've ever felt as a Jets fan in my entire life. I've been a Jets fan for about 15 years. Never had an experience like this going into a season," one fan said.

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers gets "butterflies," too: How does the Jets QB handle the pressure of the spotlight?

When asked what it's like to go from being a fanbase that is hoping for something good to the team that wants that smoke, another fan said, "Fresh start. You see how the Cowboys dominated last night? Wait 'til you see us get on that field. Let's go!"

"It's a new day. It's a new day to be a Jets fan and we're excited. We can't wait to get it started," another fan said.

The debut of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform gives him and the team a chance to change the narrative of this oft-downtrodden franchise. Rodgers has won nine straight Monday night games, so it's fitting his with Gang Green debut will be under the bright lights in prime time.

"I'm cautiously optimistic. Cautiously optimistic. I've been a Jets fan too long," one fan said.

"I'm just letting you know, I already booked the Flamingo from Feb. 6-13. It is so on. Hey, the Super Bowl is in Vegas, baby, try to stay ahead," a fan said.

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers talks exclusively with Otis Livingston

The Jets were encouraging their faithful to get to MetLife Stadium early and be in their seats at 7:30 p.m. They will have a special team introduction. Fans will get lighted wristbands that will make them part of the show. And, of course, there will be a pregame tribute to those lost on 9/11.

This season opener is a reminder that though fans can be excited about the future, they will never forget the past.