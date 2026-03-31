Tiger Woods says he's "stepping away" to seek treatment after pleading not guilty to DUI

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he's "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment" after pleading not guilty to charges including driving under the influence following a rollover crash in Florida on Friday.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said in a statement posted to Instagram. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," Woods continued. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

The 50-year-old golfer was arrested Friday after his Land Rover was involved in a crash in the town of Jupiter, authorities said. Deputies at the scene noted that he appeared impaired while answering questions and attempting a series of sobriety tests. Woods took a Breathalyzer test and "blew triple zeroes" but refused a urine test, authorities said.

A deputy recalled Woods saying that he had not consumed alcohol that day but had taken "a few" prescription medications. Two pills, later determined to be the painkiller hydrocodone, were found in the pocket of Woods' pants, the arrest report said. Details about his normal prescription regimen were shared with officers but redacted from the affidavit.

Woods told officers that he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station when a pickup truck that was towing a trailer in front of him began slowing down to turn into a driveway, so he did not notice it, according to the report, which noted Woods swerved into the middle of the road.

On Tuesday, Woods pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment, foregoing his appearances in all pretrial hearings, according to a court document filed by his attorney. His attorney, Douglas Duncan, said in the waiver that Woods is demanding a jury trial.

Woods' decision to step away comes nearly a week before The Masters begins on April 9. Prior to Woods' arrest, it was unclear if he would compete in the golf tournament at Augusta National in Georgia.

Woods recently participated in a match at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on March 24.

The 15-time major champion was also arrested on a DUI charge in 2017 when Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car. Woods said later he had taken a bad mix of painkillers.

In 2021, Woods was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Los Angeles after "driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway," authorities said.

In September 2025, Woods had his seventh back surgery after having also ruptured his Achilles tendon in March of that year.