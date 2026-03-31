Tiger Woods was "sweating profusely" and had bloodshot eyes after car crash, arrest report says

Tiger Woods was "sweating profusely," his eyes were bloodshot and his pupils were "extremely dilated" following a car collision in Florida Friday that led his vehicle to roll over on its side, according to a newly released arrest report. The golf legend was charged with driving under the influence in the aftermath of the crash.

Woods, 50, was taken into custody at around 2 p.m. Friday, when his Land Rover was involved in the crash in the town of Jupiter, authorities said. The sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene made note of the fact that the athlete appeared to be impaired while responding to questions and attempting to complete a series of sobriety tests.

One observed that while Woods spoke to another responding officer, his "movement was lethargic and slow," despite the fact that he seemed alert during the investigation. Woods wore sunglasses at first, and when asked to remove them, revealed that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," according to the arrest affidavit.

The deputy recalled Woods saying that he had not consumed alcohol that day but had taken "a few" prescription medications. Two pills, later determined to be the painkiller hydrocodone, were found in the pocket of Woods' pants, the report said.

According to the affidavit, Woods had been driving behind a pickup truck that was towing a trailer along with it, and suddenly swerved into the middle of the road once the truck began slowing down to turn into a driveway.

No one was injured in the collision. The trailer sustained an estimated $5,000 worth of damages.

The truck driver told a Martin County sheriff's deputy that he and another person helped Woods exit his SUV. Because the driver's side door faced the ground after the car flipped over, Woods had to climb out of the passenger's side instead, according to the affidavit.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.