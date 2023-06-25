Watch CBS News
New York City Council's LGBTQIA+ Caucus co-chairs criticize Elon Musk for declaring "cisgender" a slur on Twitter

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

It's Pride Month and New York City lawmakers are seeking equitable treatment for the LGBTQ+ community. 

Around the country, 14 states are considering anti-drag show legislation, there are more than 120 anti-trans bills in state legislatures, and 19 states have laws restricting gender-affirming care. 

Talking Points

Tiffany Caban and Crystal Hudson, co-chairs of the New York City Council LGBTQIA+ Caucus, discussed an apparent rise in hate in the city and said Elon Musk was wrong to declare "cisgender" a slur on Twitter. 

Caban and Hudson responded to Mayor Eric Adams' sweeping veto of a package of bills that increase aid to homeless New Yorkers. While Adams said the bills were too expensive, Hudson said she's confident the City Council will override his veto. 

Your Point

Without a governor or mayor at the top of the ticket, it's an off year for most elections. So, how important is it to vote? New Yorkers weighed in. 

Exclamation Point

In a conversation only on CBS News New York, Caban and Hudson shared their biggest criticisms of Mayor Adams' leadership and the strangest debates they've had with other council members. 

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 1:44 PM

