Isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday near NYC and in N.J. prompt Yellow Alert

The First Alert Weather Team has put us on Yellow Alert Wednesday for excessive heat inland in New Jersey and the threat of an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm in the afternoon and Wednesday night, but mainly north and west of New York City. In addition, a heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for much of the area, with the heat index ranging from 95-104. In Central and South Jersey, there's an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. The heat index there may reach as high as 110.

Wednesday starts with warm and muggy morning, with temperatures in the 70s. It will be very hot and humid again, with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, but mainly inland. The highs will be in the upper 80s, but it will feel like 95 degrees or higher.

Wednesday night, a strong or even severe thunderstorm is possible well north and west of New York City. Otherwise, it will be muggy with passing showers overnight. Lows will be in the 70s.

As for Thursday, it will be not quite as humid, with a few leftover showers south and east of the city. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Looking ahead, it will continue to be humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and hot, with highs around 90.

Get the latest forecast and alerts and check maps of the area from the First Alert Weather Team.