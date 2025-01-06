67th Three Kings Day Parade through East Harlem hosted by Museo del Barrio

NEW YORK -- Latin communities spent Monday celebrating Three Kings Day, the final holiday of the Christmas season, with the annual parade through East Harlem - a tradition that is still going strong.

A little snow could not stop El Barrio from stepping out to see the signature larger-than-life puppets parading through the neighborhood.

"Keeping our traditions and connecting with our roots"

In the Bible, on the 12th day after Jesus was born, the three wise men finally arrived with their gifts. Organizers said the winter weather just added to the magic of the story of three kings, who made their way across the desert to deliver gold, frankincense and myrrh to the newborn baby in his manger.

"Keeping alive our traditions and connecting with our roots, with a lot of memory is really what is center and important for institutions like El Museo, so this is extremely, not only exciting but important because it brings the community together," said Patrick Charpenel, executive director of Museo del Barrio.

Museo del Barrio has hosted the Three Kings Day parade for 67 years, making way for Latin music grooves and excited student groups to flood the streets for the special occasion. Youngsters designed their own banners to show the significance not only of the holiday but also their heritage.

"Originally the story went from the Three Reyes bringing gifts, Los Reyes Magos," explained the banner design winner from I.S. 5, 13-year-old Chelsea Aguirre, "Mexicans and Colombians and all Hispanic Latin countries all around the world always wait for gifts."

"Stay true to who we are and what we believe in"

I.S. 5 serves several students who are spending their first Christmas season in the U.S. Some of them have never seen snow before, making the day even more special.

"We need to make sure that our students are coming from various countries, but that they know their traditions still live here in the United States and for their family members, so it's a great opportunity for them to come out and celebrate," said I.S. 5 dual language teacher Melina Castilo.

"Even being out of the classroom is a ton of fun, but being together and celebrating something that's culturally important to them is also just a good time," added Eli Geoghan, a teacher at P.S. 72 The Lexington Academy.

In a time where some newcomers may not always feel welcome, the story of the Three Kings brings them a message of hope.

"We need to stay true to who we are and what we believe in, our culture, being kind and always paying it forward," said Castilo.

The parade was not the only celebration seen across the city. Several organizations hosted gift-giveaways, while offering opportunities to participate in arts and crafts and enjoy musical performances.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.