I WILL GRADUATE, Brooklyn educational non-profit, empowers students to commit to their education

NEW YORK - The past few weeks, CBS2 has been partnering with a Brooklyn non-profit called I WILL GRADUATE as part of our #BetterTogether campaign.

In the nearly 20 years since its foundation, leaders at the group say they have reached close to half a million New York City students.

Malik Lewis grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from high school in 2007. While he was in his junior year, the non-profit came into his school.

"I saw successful people on stage, I was like hey that's cool," he tells CBS2's Hannah Kliger.

The non-profit impressed its values of education and responsibility on him and his classmates.

"I was a knucklehead," Lewis laughs, remembering himself before the program. "You know, in and out of trouble, just basically not doing the right thing, bad grades."

The program fostered a love of mentorship, and for nearly 16 years, Lewis has volunteered and worked at the non-profit, helping other students.

He's still an event consultant there now, while also pursuing his career as a manager in the food and beverage hospitality industry.

"He was at risk, you know, one of those kids you had to have a stern conversation with and let him know hey you know you can focus on your dreams and not get caught up in negativity," says program president Sanchez Tuitt.

Tuitt says they've worked with countless schools and helped tens of thousands of students.

"We really didn't have a lot of great role models growing up so for us it's always just trying to just empower those kids, those ones who are at risk because they're so talented," he explains.

Lewis says while he has imparted some lessons on the kids he's mentored, he also learned how resilient and determined they can be.

"Some kids that I mentored had a rough childhood that I just can't fathom," he recalls. "You have help, you're not alone."

I WILL GRADUATE is preparing to host more than 13,000 New York City students for their largest annual event at Barclay's Center on October 24, with a huge pep-rally and star-studded lineup.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.