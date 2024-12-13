New York thermometer factory workers exposed to mercury accuse employer of prioritizing profits

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Workers at a thermometer factory in West Babylon, New York who were exposed to airborne mercury blame their employer for "prioritizing profits over people."

Their boss at the Kessler Thermometer Corporation on Long Island pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment on Friday as they recounted their health scares.

Mercury spill vaporized into factory air in 2022

Twenty employees were hospitalized with mercury poisoning after a mercury spill vaporized into the factory air in August 2022.

The workers, mostly immigrants from Poland and Guyana, lacked personal protective gear and proper ventilation amid the toxic fumes.

"My health has been compromised. I feel betrayed," said Wanda Pawlowska, one of the workers. "I continue to battle respiratory distress."

"This personally has impacted me so much. My mom and my aunt have been impacted. We won't know the long term and short term impacts of this. They're not able to work," said Joanna Pawlowska.

Factory employer says he followed "same procedures" as previous owner

Robert Peyser, their employer, pleaded guilty in Central Island to first-degree reckless endangerment for exposing his workers to airborne mercury.

He was sentenced to three years probation, but could be sent to jail if he violates safety measures, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Peyser, 66, apologized and said he was merely "following the same procedures" as the previous owner of the factory.

He and his attorney declined CBS News New York's request for an interview.

Employees fear cancer diagnoses are imminent

Some employees were critically injured, including one who has been on life support for two months, according to Wanda Pawlowska.

"I trusted that the employer would give me a safe working place," she said.

Everyday, they worry about a cancer diagnosis.

"It's unfortunate that it took this incident for their children to get involved and make sure that justice is served," said Joanna Pawlowska.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found 21 violations at the Kessler plant.

As part of the plea deal, Peyser was also required to pay $100,000 in fines and another $75,000 to the Suffolk DA's office.