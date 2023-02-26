Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: NYC Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli on state of Republican party and chances in upcoming elections

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: NYC Council minority leader on upcoming races & presidential politics
The Point: NYC Council minority leader on upcoming races & presidential politics 10:16

The Republican presidential primary made an early appearance on Staten Island this week when, a few weeks after Groundhog Day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis popped out of his digs in the Sunshine State to cast a long shadow over the race for his party's nomination. 

The Point

New York City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli, of Staten Island, spoke about the city, upcoming council races and presidential politics with CBS2's Marcia Kramer. 

Watch the conversation here or in the player above. 

Point of View

Political strategists O'Brien Murray and Hank Sheinkopf shared their points of view on the state of government in New York. 

Watch the conversation here or in the player below. 

Point of View: Was Ron DeSantis' visit to Staten Island a good idea? 08:48

Your Point

Illegal pot shops are popping up like weeds all over the city. New Yorkers had strong views on what should be done about them. 

Your Point: What do New Yorkers say should be done about illegal pot shops? 02:29

Exclamation Point

In a conversation that streamed exclusively on CBS News New York, Minority Leader Borelli discussed Republicans' chances in the upcoming city council elections. 

Exclamation Point: Joe Borelli on Republicans' chances in upcoming city council elections 09:02

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 1:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.