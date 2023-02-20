Watch CBS News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at pro-law enforcement rally on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on Staten Island for a pro-law enforcement rally Monday. 

"The foundation of Florida's success has been a commitment to law and order and support for the men and women who wear the uniform," DeSantis told the crowd. "The reason you have what you have in some of these other jurisdictions, is because they're putting woke ideology ahead of your safety."

In response to his visit, Mayor Eric Adams tweeted, "Welcome to NYC, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a place where we don't ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care. We're happy to teach you something about values while you're here."

CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer will have more on DeSantis' visit coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.

