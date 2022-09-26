"The Dig with Elle McLogan" spotlights hidden gems at the heart of New York style

Special presentation of "The Dig" explores New York style

Special presentation of "The Dig" explores New York style

NEW YORK -- September brought back New York Fashion Week, a semi-annual event drawing editors, celebrities and tastemakers to the most anticipated runway shows and glamorous parties of the season.

But beyond the bright lights and big budgets, there's another side to New York fashion. It's the creativity happening underground and off the beaten path.

CBS2's Elle McLogan is shining the spotlight on hidden gems in clothing and design that are the heart and soul of New York style.

Savant Studios: A Bed-Stuy boutique where design is personal

Vintage style is eternal at Cobblestones in the East Village

Style Eyes Optical: Margie Toney Wants To Pick Your Perfect Frames

Ivory & Main: Plus-Size Boutique Helps All Brides Feel Beautiful

Family tradition is tightly woven at Mendel Goldberg Fabrics

At Harlem's Heaven Hat Shop, Evetta Petty Knows 'Hats Are Powerful'

