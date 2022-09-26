Special presentation of "The Dig" explores New York style September brought back New York Fashion Week, a semi-annual event drawing editors, celebrities and tastemakers to the most anticipated runway shows and glamorous parties of the season. But beyond the bright lights and big budgets, there's another side to New York fashion. It's the creativity happening underground and off the beaten path. CBS2's Elle McLogan is shining the spotlight on hidden gems in clothing and design that are the heart and soul of New York style.