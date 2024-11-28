Thanksgiving is a special day for NYC food pantries and charities working to help those in need

NYC food pantries, charities hard at work on Thanksgiving helping those in need

NEW YORK -- There were warm feelings of gratefulness and giving inside New York City food pantries and charities on Thanksgiving.

The Bowery Mission is on a mission to feed thousands

It's a holiday tradition for Wanda Singh. Since 2019, she has volunteered with her Bowery Mission family, before going to her family in the Bronx.

"I love it. I cannot think of a better way to give back," Singh said Thursday.

As the need has increased this year, executive chef Raffaele De Palma leads the team of around 300 that was ready to serve 6,000 meals. He said he knows what it's like to be a client because he was one for years.

"I lost everything like four times over. I'm a former drug addict, also a former member of organized crime and I needed help," De Palma said. "They showed me love when I needed it and that's why we try to do everything we can to show that same love."

Blackened turkey, sweet potato mash, apple chutney, North Carolina stuffing, mushroom gravy were among the long list of Thanksgiving offerings fit for a king. All of it was clearly enjoyed by guest Apple Vanderbilt's dog, Tango.

"I brought my dog, Tango, because it's the first year I'm away from my parents and family and friends because they're in Texas," Vanderbilt said.

"Very important, you know? I lost my wife last October," guest Mike Horvacz added. "I was looking forward to this for two weeks."

"Being able to give back to the community is really emotional for me"

In addition to a full meal, each guest received pumpkin and apple pie, as well as a care kit full of health care products.

"God is helping us live this great life," one guest said.

That's the lesson Rhodora Soh has taught her four children for about a decade, bringing them with her to volunteer.

"Being able to give back to the community is really emotional for me," Lucas Soh said.

At Congregation Shearith Israel, steps away from the parade route on Central Park West and 70th Street, the Masbia Food Pantry coordinated a pack-a-thon. Thousand of boxes of food were prepared for 2,000 families in need via DoorDash across Brooklyn and Queens.

All were treated with the dignity they deserve.