Thanksgiving getaway: Roads and rails crowded, but most taking it in stride

Thanksgiving getaway: Roads and rails jammed getting out of town

NEW YORK -- For most Americans, Thanksgiving and traffic go hand in hand.

With more than 55 million people expected to travel this week, this year is no exception.

"It's supposed to be seven and a half hours and we've already been on the road for five and we're not hallway there yet," said Michelle Davis of Washington D.C.

"I called the kid out of school today so we could try to get out early. I don't know if I'm the model parent," added Greg Farm of Philadelphia.

From the Lincoln Tunnel to the George Washington Bridge, major crossings were packed with cars. But even so, families said bumper to bumper is better than the alternative.

"Our plane got canceled three times and we ended up getting a rental car to drive home," Florida resident Hayward Strauder said.

Underground, music calmed passengers as they waited to take mass transit.

"Living in the city, you take the subway everywhere so the train is easy. It's easier than flying in a lot of ways. I don't take my shoes off," said Candice Clawson of Harlem.

At Moynihan Train Hall, Amtrak brought in extra help for what it expects to be the busiest week of the year.

"It's part of our Ambassador Program that we have for busy travel periods. Employees at all levels put on the vest, come down to help customers," Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said.

But no matter what mode of transportation you take or the delays along the way, families say the destination makes it all worth it.

"Thanksgiving is the best holiday. No presents, no commitments, just time with family," Farm said.