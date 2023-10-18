Watch CBS News
New York City temple collects medical supplies to send to Israel

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Much-needed emergency medical supplies will soon be sent to Israel thanks to volunteers at an Upper East Side temple and the community.

Donations of critical first aid supplies were packed up along with powdered baby formula Wednesday morning at Temple Emanu-El.

Rabbi Joshua Davidson says the Jewish community is looking for any opportunity to help their brothers and sisters through this war.

"For those of us whose lives have planted us here in the Untied States, one of the ways we can be of service is by making sure that Israelis have what they need," he said.

The first aid supplies will go to IDF units. The formula will be sent to hospitals.

October 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

