NYPD: 16-year-old girl arrested for anti-Asian attack on subway
NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested a teenage girl accused of attacking two Asian women on the subway last week.
It happened Thursday at the West Fourth Street station in Greenwich Village.
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with two counts of assault.
Police say a 51-year-old woman was aboard an F train when the girl allegedly made an anti-ethnic remark, pulled her to the ground and repeatedly punched her in the head.
A woman who took a video of the incident says she was also attacked.
