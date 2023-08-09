NYPD: 16-year-old girl arrested for anti-Asian attack on subway

NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested a teenage girl accused of attacking two Asian women on the subway last week.

It happened Thursday at the West Fourth Street station in Greenwich Village.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with two counts of assault.

Police say a 51-year-old woman was aboard an F train when the girl allegedly made an anti-ethnic remark, pulled her to the ground and repeatedly punched her in the head.

A woman who took a video of the incident says she was also attacked.