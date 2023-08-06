Watch CBS News
NYPD Hate Crime Task Force investigating incident on F train in Greenwich Village

NEW YORK -- The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating an incident on an F train in Greenwich Village

Police said it started as an argument between a 51-year-old woman and three other females aboard a southbound train at the West 4th Street - Washington Square station. 

One person is accused of making "an anti-ethnic remark" before pulling the 51-year-old to the ground by her hair and punching her. 

Police said she was left bruised and swollen. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

