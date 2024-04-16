13-year-old girl charged in shooting of 11-year-old brother in Brooklyn, police sources say

11-year-old boy recovering from gunshot wound after shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A 13-year-old Brooklyn girl is charged in the shooting of her younger brother, police sources tell CBS New York.

It happened on April 8 inside an apartment building in Crown Heights.

Sources say the two siblings had taken the day off school to watch the eclipse and were playing in a hallway with a group of kids when the 13-year-old left and returned with a .22-caliber handgun.

According to sources, investigators believe the 13-year-old fired the gun accidentally, striking her brother in the right forearm.

Sources say police believe the 13-year-old girl dropped the gun and ran away after the shooting.

A neighbor says she took the 11-year-old into her home, put pressure on the wound, called 911 and alerted the boy's family members.

"He had no reaction. He didn't cry. He wasn't sad. He was just scared but not for himself, for somebody else," the neighbor told CBS New York on April 9.

The boy was taken to Maimonides Medical Center to be treated. Sources say he originally told police that he had been standing outside when a man shot him.

Police say they found a gun in the back of the apartment building.

Sources tell CBS New York the 13-year-old girl was arrested at a relative's home on April 10 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon as a juvenile.

Sources say police do not know where she got the gun.