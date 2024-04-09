Police search for gunman after 11-year-old shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An 11-year-old was shot in Brooklyn Monday night.

It happened at the Ocean Hill-Brownsville NYCHA complex Monday night just after 11 p.m.

The boy was hit once in the left forearm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The shooter is still on the run, according to police.

Officers on the scene were gathering evidence in hopes of finding out who shot the boy. They picked through clothing on the ground and placed it in bags, and were seen inside an apartment investigating.

One young woman described the commotion following the shooting. She said it took place on the third floor, and said she helped bring the boy to safety.

"When I heard the gunshot, I ran in the hallway. I thought it was my brother, but it was him. So I took him from the stairs and dragged him in the house," she said. "I took my sweater and I wrapped it around his wound and then I ran downstairs and I knocked on one of his relatives' door and then I called the ambulance and 911."

She described the 11-year-old who was shot as an energetic and outgoing person.

"What was going through my mind was cover the wound, because my mom, she'll tell me if someone ever gets shot, wrap it tight so that it can stop the bleeding. After that I was just praying to God," she said.

Police haven't released a description of who they're searching for as yet.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.