Teen found with loaded gun at Ralph R. McKee Career and Technical Education High School on Staten Island
NEW YORK - A 19-year-old was arrested Friday morning on Staten Island.
Police said the teen was found with a loaded firearm at Ralph R. McKee Career and Technical Education High School on Belmont Place in the St. George section of Staten Island.
Charges are pending.
It happened the same day as hundreds of students walked out of their classrooms in Brooklyn to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
