2 dead after house fire in Teaneck, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TEANECK, N.J. -- Two people who were injured in a house fire in Teaneck on Monday have died, according to the Bergen County prosecutor's office.

Authorities say it started just after midnight Monday on the first floor of a multi-family home on Palisade Avenue.

Three people became trapped in the basement and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Authorities say one of those victims, 35-year-old Ranjodh Singh IV, died Monday evening, and another victim, who remains unidentified, died Tuesday.

The third victim remains in the hospital, being treated for severe burns.

The fire is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

There were no working fire detectors in the home, according to a notice posted by Teaneck officials.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 5:18 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

