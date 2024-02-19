3 critically injured in Teaneck, N.J. house fire

TEANECK, N.J. - Three people have critical injuries after being trapped in a basement during a fire in Teaneck, New Jersey Monday.

It happened at a two-family home on Palisades Avenue.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. It is considered suspicious, authorities said.

Chopper 2 was over the scene after firefighters rescued the victims, who are now at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is on the scene.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.