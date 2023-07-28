Taxi driver brutally beaten in Midtown says family does not want him returning to work

NEW YORK -- A New York City taxi driver was viciously beaten by a group of people on a busy street in Midtown Manhattan, and it was all caught on video.

The video shows three women and two men surrounding 61-year-old Afzal Butt, striking him, knocking him down and kicking him.

Butt was hospitalized after the attack on the night of July 19, but he's back home in Inwood now.

"I was all blue, black. I cannot move my neck," Butt told CBS New York.

According to Butt, it started when someone with no connection to the group tried to hail his cab at the corner of Sixth Avenue and West 34th Street. A man believed to be in the group of attackers accused Butt of almost running them down on the street.

Afzal Butt

"They started messing with me ... Started hitting my car, breaking my side mirror ... and they threw food inside my car, all over my clothes, my body. My car was littered with the food," said Butt.

The attack took Butt by surprise when he got out of the taxi to clean himself off.

A 35-year-old man was charged with assault and a 51-year-old woman was charged with criminal mischief. Both were released. It's possible upgraded charges will be filed.

Butt wants all five suspects in jail.

"They took them to the precinct and they released them on desk appearance," he said.

Fernando Mateo, founder of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, said cab drivers stand in solidarity with Butt.

"How could they brutally beat a man like this?" said Mateo. "There's the black car fund, there's the livery car fund and there's the New York state victims crimes board that they can go to and get financial help."

For now, Butt's family is fearful of him returning to work.

"My wife, my kids ... they do not want me to drive now," said Butt. "I have no option. I am a 61-year-old now. Nobody will give me a job."