Tall menorah lights up the skies over Brooklyn to celebrate start of Hanukkah

NEW YORK -- As Jewish people across the world celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, a huge menorah lit up the night skies above Crown Heights, Brooklyn, as part of an annual tradition.

Dozens of people from across the borough came together for the festivities, and kindling of light on the largest menorah in Brooklyn -- at Grand Army Plaza.

The congregation behind it, Chabad of Park Slope, said the height of the religious symbol is meant to send a strong message.

"The tall menorah that you see in the background goes up the highest allowed according to Jewish law. This is the largest menorah. It doesn't get bigger than this. And this is only a symbol that Jewish people have of our permanency over here. We are not going to be deterred," executive coordinator Moshe Hecht said.

Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials were there to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, handing out presents, enjoying latkes, and helping to kindle the central candle, known as the Shamash.