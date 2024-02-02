SZA pride on full display in Maplewood ahead of Grammys weekend

SZA's hometown of Maplewood cheering her on at the Grammy Awards

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. -- New Jersey's own SZA is set to have a big weekend

The R&B star is going into Sunday's Grammy Awards with nine nominations, the most of any artist this year, and SZA pride is on full display in her hometown of Maplewood.

Under the Maplewood train station, you can find a tribute to the township's most famous daughter.

In Maplewood, there's immense pride that the R&B sensation grew up there.

"I do love SZA. She's great. She's an amazing artist. Glad to see that she came out of Maplewood. So we're definitely excited to see her," Maplewood resident Tiffany Smith said.

"I love her music. I went to her show in October. So yeah, she's amazing," one Columbia High School junior said.

SZA is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed artists in the industry right now.

"I think she's great. She has a unique sound, and I like her lyrics," a Columbia High School sophomore said.

The singer, born Solana Rowe, graduated from Columbia High School in 2008. She was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2018.

"So to see her come from our school and do such great things with her life, at such a young age too, she's very inspiring," another Columbia student said.

"There's just a lot of, like, supporters within our high school because everyone likes her a lot," another sophomore said.

It's safe to say all of Maplewood is supporting SZA as she heads to the Grammys yet again. Just ask Maplewood's mayor.

"She's hometown proud for sure, and we're rooting for her to blow up the Grammys this weekend," Mayor Nancy Adams said.

SZA now has a total of 24 Grammy nominations and one win. She's hoping to come home with more hardware on Sunday.

You can watch the Grammy Awards this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS2.