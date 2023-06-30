Swarms of gnats in NYC bugging New Yorkers

NEW YORK - If you've walked into a swarm of bugs in New York City recently - you're not alone.

Many people took to Twitter to complain about a recent infestation of bugs.

can anyone explain what is happening in nyc right now with these bugs/gnats?



I thought it was debris from the bad air quality at first, but then I realized that all these small particles all over my body are BUGS pic.twitter.com/gwjeWwVzcS — jerm (@jerm_cohen) June 30, 2023

"I don't know what's going on in New York right now, but look at all these bugs that are dying on my shirt while I'm biking. And they're all in my glasses, too," Twitter user Jeremy Cohen said. "It feels like the apocalypse right now."

They're not the only issue in the air. New Yorkers are keeping a close eye on the city's Air Quality Index due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

