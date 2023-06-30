Watch CBS News
Swarms of gnats in NYC bugging New Yorkers

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - If you've walked into a swarm of bugs in New York City recently - you're not alone. 

Many people took to Twitter to complain about a recent infestation of bugs. 

"I don't know what's going on in New York right now, but look at all these bugs that are dying on my shirt while I'm biking. And they're all in my glasses, too," Twitter user Jeremy Cohen said. "It feels like the apocalypse right now." 

They're not the only issue in the air. New Yorkers are keeping a close eye on the city's Air Quality Index due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

