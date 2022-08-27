Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Suspect stabs 18-year-old during Washington Heights robbery

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect stabbed 18-year-old in Washington Heights robbery
NYPD: Suspect stabbed 18-year-old in Washington Heights robbery 00:29

NEW YORK - Police are asking for help identifying the man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old during a robbery in Washington Heights

It happened inside a building on Fort Washington Avenue back on August 17. 

According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim around six times and stole his backpack with his wallet and keys. 

The victim was taken to Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 9:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.