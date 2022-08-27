Caught on video: Suspect stabs 18-year-old during Washington Heights robbery

NEW YORK - Police are asking for help identifying the man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old during a robbery in Washington Heights.

It happened inside a building on Fort Washington Avenue back on August 17.

According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim around six times and stole his backpack with his wallet and keys.

The victim was taken to Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.